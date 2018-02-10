In pics: media preview of Chicago Auto Show

Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2018 shows a Volvo XC40 at the Chicago Auto Show, the United States. The annual Chicago Auto Show entered its first day of media preview on Thursday. (Xinhua/Joel Lerner)

Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2018 shows a 2018 Ford GT at the Chicago Auto Show, the United States. The annual Chicago Auto Show entered its first day of media preview on Thursday.(Xinhua/Joel Lerner)

Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2018 shows a Ford Transit Connect at the Chicago Auto Show, the United States. The annual Chicago Auto Show entered its first day of media preview on Thursday. (Xinhua/Joel Lerner)

Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2018 shows a Rolls Royce Black Badge Ghost at the Chicago Auto Show, the United States. The annual Chicago Auto Show entered its first day of media preview on Thursday. (Xinhua/Joel Lerner)

Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2018 shows the New Slingshot Grand Touring LE at the Chicago Auto Show, the United States. The annual Chicago Auto Show entered its first day of media preview on Thursday. (Xinhua/Joel Lerner)

Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2018 shows a 2018 Kia Stinger at the Chicago Auto Show, the United States. The annual Chicago Auto Show entered its first day of media preview on Thursday. (Xinhua/Joel Lerner)