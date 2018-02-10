S. Korean unification minister hosts dinner meeting for ranking DPRK delegation

A high-ranking delegation from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) joined a dinner meeting hosted by South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, Seoul's unification ministry said Saturday.
The banquet was held in Gangneung, an east city near PyeongChang, a Winter Olympic venue. The DPRK delegation came to South Korea Friday and met South Korean President Moon Jae-in
Saturday at the presidential Blue House in Seoul.
Attending the banquet from the DPRK side were Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un. She serves as the first vice director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.
Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly who is leading the DPRK delegation, joined the dinner together with Choe Hwi, chairman of the National Sports Guidance Committee, and Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland.
From the South Korean side, the unification minister and Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung participated in the banquet along with Lee Hee-beom, the president of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games organizing committee, and Choi Moon-soon, governor of the Gangwon province where the host city is located.
The delegation is scheduled to return to the DPRK on Sunday.