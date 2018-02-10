Workers examine railway bridge everyday for safety in China's Guizhou

Bridge maintenance workers work under the arch of the Beipanjiang railway bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2018. The high-speed railway bridge, 721 meters in length, is a part of the Shanghai-Kunming high-speed railway line, which links the country's prosperous eastern coast with the less-developed southwest. Maintenance workers examine the bridge everyday to make sure the safety of the railway line. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Bridge maintenance workers have meals on the Beipanjiang railway bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2018. The high-speed railway bridge, 721 meters in length, is a part of the Shanghai-Kunming high-speed railway line, which links the country's prosperous eastern coast with the less-developed southwest. Maintenance workers examine the bridge everyday to make sure the safety of the railway line. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

