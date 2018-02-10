Remnants of Israeli rocket fired at Syria found in Lebanon

The remnants of an Israeli rocket that was launched at dawn Saturday at Syria, was found in the village of Sarine in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa region while shrapnel were found in the town of Ali Nahri, the National News Agency (NNA) reported on Saturday.



The Israeli airstrike was confronted by a surface-to-air missiles on the border of the Eastern Mountain Range, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, the NNA added.



According to the agency, another surface-to-air missile fired from Syrian territory at Israeli warplanes has fallen in the Hasbani valley in southern Lebanon.



Syria state media said its air defenses repelled an Israeli raid on a military base in the center of the country on Saturday, hitting more than one warplane.



The report came after the Israeli military said one of its fighter jets had crashed during strikes against "Iranian targets" in Syria after intercepting a drone.



Israel has carried out dozens of airstrikes on the Syrian armed forces and their allies since the civil war broke out in 2011, but has largely confined its operations to targeting Hezbollah, the Lebanese group that is a key ally of Iran.

