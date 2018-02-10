Former UN Secretary General calls for integrity among Olympians

Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on Saturday called for "the highest level of integrity" among Olympians.



The South Korean diplomat, who was elected as chairman of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Ethics Commission in September last year, said Olympic athletes should be good examples and show "excellence in the level of integrity".



The 74-year-old Ban added his mission is to make the Olympic Movement free from any irregular, unfair or corruptive practices.



While serving as the 8th UN Secretary General, Ban had been working very closely with former and current IOC presidents, Jacques Rogge and Thomas Bach.



"I have a good experience and vision having served as Secretary General of the United Nations," he said.



Ban said that sports has "magic power" to promote peace, overcome ideological differences, promote reconciliation among parties in conflicts.

