Putin greets Russian foreign ministry staff on Diplomats' Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday sent greetings to the current and former staff of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Diplomats' Day, noting that they are true defenders of national interests, the Kremlin's press service said.



"The centuries-long history of Russian diplomacy counts many splendid victories and glorious names. Today, guided by the good traditions of the past, the Foreign Ministry's employees show their worth in defending our national interests," Putin said in a greeting message published by the Kremlin.



The president spoke highly of the efforts Russian diplomats have made to ensure favorable foreign policies despite the complicated international situation.



Underlining the importance of building equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign partners, Putin called on Russian diplomats to support the key role of the United Nations in world affairs, to unite the international community in the fight against terrorism and to continue the work in addressing regional conflicts such as the Syrian crisis.



He also urged the diplomats to further help facilitate the integration process within the Eurasian Economic Union and to enhance the efficiency of multilateral cooperation structures including the BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

