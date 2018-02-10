Chinese fashion designer brings art of Dunhuang to catwalk in New York

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/10





Chinese fashion designer Vivienne Hu will showcase her Fall/Winter 2018 line which is inspired by the murals of the Dunhuang grottoes, a 1,600-year-old UNESCO world heritage site in northwest China, at the ongoing New York Fashion Week (NYFW).The latest of her collections to be presented on Sunday are inspired by the historical Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes, also known as the Thousand Buddha Grottoes which are located at a cultural and religious crossroads on the ancient Silk Road in Gansu, China, the New York-based former investment banker told Xinhua on Friday."The Fall/Winter 2018 line captures the essence of this timeless art through rich amber, indigo, green and cinnabar tones that famously color the walls of the caves," she said.Inspired by the images of Flying Apsaras (Angels), the collection embraces the synthesis of expertly layered silk garments, distinctly cut knits, with tailored wool outer layers lined with furs, said the designer."Among these designs will be a distinct use of elegant embroidery and elemental colors to create patterns inspired by Chinese antiquity," Hu said. "This is a collaboration of historical and cultural fashion with modern street style."Last July, Hu's entire design team travelled from New York City to experience the finest examples of Buddhist art spanning over a period of over 1,500 years within Dunhuang's caves.Hu grew up in China and obtained her bachelor's degree in Finance at the University of Hohenheim, Germany. Prior to studying Fashion Design at Parsons School of Design in New York, she worked as a financier at a leading investment bank on Wall Street.After graduation, Hu quickly gained a wealth of industry experience while working with Oscar de la Renta and Yigal Azrouel before introducing her own Spring/Summer line in 2012.Her designs have been featured in fashion magazines such as WWD, Bazaar, Elle, Cosmopolitan, ad Elegant.Hu was first selected to show at NYFW in September 2014, and has since held seven successful shows on NYFW catwalks.Her designs combine European elegance with New York street fashion while incorporating exotic Asian elements. At the heart of her design philosophy is the spirit of the independent woman. Her work displays both femininity and individuality in an unique way while creating both comfort and beauty.