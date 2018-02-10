First gold medal goes to Sweden

Sweden's Charlotte Kalla celebrates during the victory ceremony after taking the first gold medal of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Sweden's Charlotte Kalla won the first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Saturday after powering away from the field to secure victory in the women's 7.5 kilometer + 7.5 kilometer skiathlon.Sochi Games champion Marit Bjoergen of Norway, who has decided to skip Thursday's 10 km sprint race, took the silver 7.8 seconds behind and Krista Parmakoski of Finland won the bronze.Kalla made her break midway through the last of four laps, leaving Bjoergen to battle Parmakoski and Swede Ebba Andersson for podium places.It was the third Olympic gold medal for the 30-year-old Kalla, who won the 10 km freestyle at Vancouver in 2010 and followed that up with a win in the 4x5 km relay in Sochi four years later."I'm very happy today, it feels incredible," Kalla told a media conference.With about a dozen racers close together as they made the switch from freestyle skiing to skating style, Kalla began evaluating when she would attack."During the first skating lap I knew it felt very good, so my plan was to try to do something quite early on the last skating lap," she explained."I didn't know exactly where Marit was, I knew that she was in the group somewhere, so I just tried to focus on my performance and not evaluate what the others did."Kalla barely looked over her shoulder during the final three kilometers as she dug deep for victory. "There were thoughts about maybe what are the others doing, but I just tried to focus on my performance all the time and just look forward," she said, acknowledging that she had found it tough."I know that I have been in the zone of pain many times in the summer and fall, and just looked forward all the time," she said.Silver medalist Bjoergren has decided not to participate in Thursday's 10 km race, but said it had nothing to do with her performance in the skiathlon."It's a decision I took a long time ago. I don't feel like I have a chance of a medal, so that's why I made this choice," she told broadcaster Eurosport.The first gold medal of the 2018 Games was expected to go to Bjoergen, world champion in the event, who claimed gold in Vancouver in 2010 and again in Sochi four years later.The 37-year-old lost out by 7.8 seconds to Kalla, who won in 40 minutes, 44.9 seconds.Gold medals will also be decided Saturday in speed skating, short-track speed skating, ski jumping and biathlon.In speed skating, the racer to watch is Dutchwoman Ireen Wust, hoping to repeat her victories in 2006 and 2014 with a win in the women's 3000m.Wust could also become only the second Dutch athlete to successfully defend an Olympic title since the legendary Sven Kramer's back-to-back golds at 5000m in 2010 and 2014.