Kenya’s Boit overjoyed to pass torch to Simader

Philip Boit, previously Kenya's only Winter Olympic athlete, hopes the African nation may yet have a future at the Games after countrywoman Sabrina Simader's debut in Alpine skiing in Pyeongchang.



Boit, 46, is serving as the chef de mission for a team that previously only consisted of himself after he transitioned from middle distance running to cross-country skiing thanks to a Nike-sponsored program in the mid-1990s.



He competed at the 1998 Games in Nagano amid a media frenzy and returned for two more Winter Games before retiring in 2011 with concerns that Kenya may never field another Winter Olympic athlete.



But that changed when the 19-year-old Simader fulfilled a lifelong dream and qualified for Pyeongchang.



"I am the happiest guy in this whole Olympics," Boit told reporters Saturday. "I thought Kenya at the Winter Olympic Games might die out after me.



"When I see Sabrina skiing it makes me very happy. Now I say to her, lift the sport of skiing in Kenya higher than where I lifted it."



Boit, whose best Olympic performance came in Turin in 2006 when he finished ahead of eight other athletes to be placed 92nd in the 15 kilometer Classic, said while he and Simader were both born in Kenya, their backgrounds are not all that similar.



Simader left Kenya at the age of 3 to be raised in Austria and won races at a young age while Boit first saw snow in 1996, only two years before his Olympic debut.



"It was tougher for me. I was going from African temperatures to freezing winter temperatures," he said.





