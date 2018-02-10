Joint Olympic women’s ice hockey team makes history for two Koreas

North Korea
and South Korea competed together for the first time at an Olympic Games on Saturday as the first of 102 gold medals were decided against a fast-moving backdrop of diplomatic manoeuvring.
However, the team suffered a resounding 8-0 defeat to Switzerland. The Koreas also play Japan and Sweden in Group B.
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
, was among a high-level delegation in the stands as the joint Korean women's ice hockey team took on Switzerland in their opening match.
The Games have triggered rapid reconciliation between the two Koreas, who are still technically at war. In talks on Saturday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in
was invited to a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Five gold medals were up for grabs on day one, concluding with Kamil Stoch's attempt to become the first back-to-back ski jumping champion in the normal hill.
But most South Korean fans were fixated on the ice hockey, where the combined North and South women's team appeared at a packed Kwandong Hockey Centre.
The two Koreas marched together at Friday's opening ceremony but they have never before competed side-by-side at an Olympic Games.
Among the crowd was a large number of North Korea's all-female "Army of Beauties" cheer squad, known for their tightly choreographed moves and chants.
At a Games rife with political overtones, US Vice President Mike Pence was watching nearby as the first North Korean athlete competed on Saturday.
North Korean cheerleaders let rip in support for Choe Un-song but he was eliminated in the heats for the 1,500m short-track speed skating, failing to reach the semi-finals.