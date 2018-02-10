Second White House aide resigns

A second White House staffer in a week resigned Friday over domestic abuse claims in a widening scandal that called into question the president's judgment and tainted his chief of staff John Kelly and longtime aide Hope Hicks.



White House speech writer David Sorensen denied his wife's claims of abuse, but resigned ­ hours after President Donald Trump was criticized for wishing staff secretary Rob Porter a "wonderful career" after he too resigned amid similar accusations.





