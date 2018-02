Visitors stroll in Ditan Park Saturday. The Beijing park is decorated with festive banners and traditional lanterns, signaling family reunion. On the banners can be seen chun, the character for spring. A Spring Festival temple fair will be held in Ditan, or Temple of the Earth, from February 16 to 20. Festivities begin building steam at xiaonian, preliminary eve, which falls on the 23rd or 24th day of the 12th month of the lunar calendar depending on location. Photo: VCG