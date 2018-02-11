Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"It is strange that after committing several crimes in 2015, they disappeared and similar cases did not occur until April 2016."So said a police officer about a gang of 16 thieves who targeted shops where only children or women were working over the past three years in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Anhui Province. Recently, the gang was caught by the police. Their three cars, over 30 cell phones, 10 watches and gold jewelry they stole were confiscated. The first incident happened in July 2015 in Fangshan district, in which three of the suspects hit a teenager when he was on duty in a recycling center, stole 2,300 yuan ($363) and fled. The value of all the stolen goods is over 3.9 million yuan. (Source: The Beijing News)