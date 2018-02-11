Chinese railway greets travel rush as Spring Festival is coming

Passengers wait in queue to check in at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2018. Chinese railway greeted a travel rush as the Spring Festival approaches near. The 2018 Spring Festival travel rush, known as the Chunyun, started on Feb. 1 and will last till March 12. About 2.98 billion trips are expected to be made during the Chunyun. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16 this year.Photo:Xinhua

Passengers wait in queue to check in at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2018. Chinese railway greeted a travel rush as the Spring Festival approaches near. The 2018 Spring Festival travel rush, known as the Chunyun, started on Feb. 1 and will last till March 12. About 2.98 billion trips are expected to be made during the Chunyun. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16 this year. Photo:Xinhua

Passengers wait in queue to check in at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2018. Chinese railway greeted a travel rush as the Spring Festival approaches near. The 2018 Spring Festival travel rush, known as the Chunyun, started on Feb. 1 and will last till March 12. About 2.98 billion trips are expected to be made during the Chunyun. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16 this year. Photo:Xinhua

Passengers wait in queue to check in at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2018. Chinese railway greeted a travel rush as the Spring Festival approaches near. The 2018 Spring Festival travel rush, known as the Chunyun, started on Feb. 1 and will last till March 12. About 2.98 billion trips are expected to be made during the Chunyun. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16 this year. Photo:Xinhua