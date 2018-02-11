10 killed in China minibus-truck collision

Published: 2018/2/11
Ten people were killed and one was injured after a minibus collided with a truck Saturday afternoon in central China's Hubei Province, said the local government.

The accident occurred at 1:40 p.m. when the minibus with 11 people aboard crashed head-on into a heavy truck on a national highway stretch in Yangxin County.

Ten of the 11 died. The injured passenger is receiving treatment in a local hospital and has no life dangers.

The 11 people on the minibus were natives of Ruichang City in Jiangxi Province. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

