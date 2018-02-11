Bus crash kills at least 27 in Indonesia

At least 27 people were killed and 18 others seriously wounded when a bus collided with motorcycle in Indonesia's West Java province on Saturday, according to police and hospital earlier Sunday.



The incident occurred in Cicenang village of Subang district. The bus collapsed after it hit the motorcycles and hit a hill, said a police in Subang district.



"The incident happen today, there are many victims of it," the policeman told Xinhua on late Saturday by phone from the station.



The bus was carrying about 45 people, and police were investigating the deadly incident, he added.



Data from Subang General Hospital revealed that so far 27 people were killed and 18 others suffering from serious wounds.



All the wounded are being treated in intensive care unit of the hospital. Most of them suffered from broken bones and serious injuries at their heads.

