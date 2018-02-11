London named again worst in UK for traffic jams, report says

For the tenth year in a row, London was named on Saturday the worst in the UK for traffic jams, with Londoners spending an average of 74 peak travelling hours sitting in queues every year.



The rating was contained in a report by traffic data company INRIX, which analyzed more than 1,300 cities around the world.



The research found that traffic jams in London costs drivers an average of 2,430 pounds, or some 3,360 US dollars, in lost time and fuel every year.



According to the report, the worst section of road in the British capital is the North Circular between Chiswick Roundabout and Hangar Lane.



Motorists spent a total of 56 hours trapped there in 2017, said the report. This road was closely followed by the A23 between Kennington Park and Norbury Station, where drivers waited for a total of 50 hours last year.



After London, the most congested cities in the UK were Manchester, Birmingham, Luton and Edinburgh, according to the report.

