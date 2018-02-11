Andreas titles champion of men's normal hill individual event of ski jumping

Germany's Andreas Wellinger competes during men's normal hill individual event of ski jumping at 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Center, PyeongChang, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018. Andreas titled champion of the event with 259.3 points. Photo:Xinhua

Champion Germany's Andreas Wellinger (C), second placed Norway's Johann Andre Forfang (L), and third placed Norway's Robert Johansson pose for photos during the venue ceremony of men's normal hill individual event of ski jumping at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Center, PyeongChang, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

Norway's Robert Johansson celebrates after a jump during men's normal hill individual event of ski jumping at 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Center, PyeongChang, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018. Robert titled third of the event with 249.7 points. Photo:Xinhua

Norway's Johann Andre Forfang competes during men's normal hill individual event of ski jumping at 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Center, PyeongChang, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018. Robert titled second of the event with 250.9 points. Photo:Xinhua