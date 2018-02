Artists wearing costumes of Chinese ethnic minorities perform during a celebration held for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 10, 2018.Photo:Xinhua

Performers take part in a parade featuring Chinese culture during a celebration held for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 10, 2018.Photo:Xinhua

An artist performs with flame during a celebration held for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 10, 2018.Photo:Xinhua