Daily life in Damascus, Syria

Passersby and shoppers walk in a marketplace in Damascus, Syria, on Feb. 10, 2018, just hours after Israeli airstrikes and missile fire targeted Syrian military positions on the outskirts of Damascus on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua

Smoke rises after a mortar shell launched by Syrian rebels hit an electricity generator in the Dama Rose Hotel in Damascus, capital of Syria, on Feb. 10, 2018.Photo:Xinhua

Firefighters extinguish fire after a mortar shell launched by Syrian rebels hit an electricity generator in the Dama Rose Hotel in Damascus, capital of Syria, on Feb. 10, 2018.Photo:Xinhua

