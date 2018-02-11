Passenger records trip during Spring Festival travel rush

Zhang Yuliang makes a video call with her friend at the waiting room of the Chongqing North Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb, 9, 2018. Zhang Yuliang, a 25-year-old girl from Chongqing, loves to record daily life by smart phone. She took photos of the trip from Chongqing North Railway Station to Dazu South Railway Station during the Spring Festival travel rush.Photo:Xinhua

Zhang Yuliang takes photo of passengers at the waiting room of the Chongqing North Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb, 9, 2018. Zhang Yuliang, a 25-year-old girl from Chongqing, loves to record daily life by smart phone. She took photos of the trip from Chongqing North Railway Station to Dazu South Railway Station during the Spring Festival travel rush. Photo:Xinhua

Zhang Yuliang checks ticket information on her cellphone at the Chongqing North Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb, 9, 2018. Zhang Yuliang, a 25-year-old girl from Chongqing, loves to record daily life by smart phone. She took photos of the trip from Chongqing North Railway Station to Dazu South Railway Station during the Spring Festival travel rush. Photo:Xinhua

Zhang Yuliang takes selfie with attendants on train G8516 in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb, 9, 2018. Zhang Yuliang, a 25-year-old girl from Chongqing, loves to record daily life by smart phone. She took photos of the trip from Chongqing North Railway Station to Dazu South Railway Station during the Spring Festival travel rush.Photo:Xinhua