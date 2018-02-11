Myanmar gov't declares 2 armed groups non-terrorist organizations

The Myanmar government declared two ethnic armed groups on Sunday non-terrorist organizations, according to an order issued by the Home Ministry.



The two groups, the New Mon State Party (NMSP) and the Lahu Democratic Union (LDU), were also removed from the list of unlawful organizations, said another order of the ministry.



The orders came two days before the government is scheduled to sign the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord (NCA) with the two armed groups in Nay Pyi Taw on Tuesday.



The NMSP and the LDU, which are members of the United Nationalities Federal Council (UNFC), will be the first two armed groups signing the NCA with the incumbent government led by the National League for Democracy (NLD).



The signing will bring the total of such signatories to 10 since the first signing on Oct. 15, 2015.



State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi has called for all related parties to join the efforts to achieve the country's national reconciliation, reiterating the government's welcome of armed groups to join the signing of NCA and be inclusive in formulating the principles toward a democratic federal union in the future.

