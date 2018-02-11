Chefs make steamed buns made of flour, vegetable and fruit in Wujiaqu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 8, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2018 shows a steamed bun made of flour, vegetable and fruit in Wujiaqu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2018 shows glove-shaped steamed buns made of flour, vegetable and fruit in Wujiaqu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2018 shows snake-shaped steamed buns made of flour, vegetable and fruit in Wujiaqu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua