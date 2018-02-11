Cultural performance held in Uganda to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

An exciting top-class performance by the Inner Mongolia Bureau of National Art Troupe has been the climax of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Uganda's capital city Kampala.



Held on Friday night at the Plenary Hall, Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala, the gala featured a Ugandan song Malaika, among other folk music, dance, acrobatic and martial arts to the amusement of the audience as many stood up taking pictures and applauding in appreciation.



"This group is fantastic. It is my first time to attend such (a) function, and I have enjoyed the performance," Sarah Nakiwala from the audience told Xinhua.



The event was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zheng Zhuqiang and Kirunda Kivejinja, Uganda's second deputy prime minister.



Zheng said the Chinese Lunar New Year is a traditional festival in China, a happy occasion for family members to get together, to bid farewell to the past and to embrace the future.



"I hope, the hard-working Chinese and Ugandan people could live a much better life in the new year through their toil," Zheng added.



He highlighted that 2018 will be a year of achievements for China-Uganda relations as the construction of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway and the Isimba Hydropower Station, both jointly-constructed by the two countries, will be completed.



Kivejinja thanked the Chinese embassy for inviting him and extended a happy new year greeting to the Chinese.

