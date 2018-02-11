Woman with gun-shot injuries gives birth to baby girl in India-controlled Kashmir

A woman who suffered gunshot injuries from a gunfight in India-controlled Kashmir later gave birth to a baby girl at a military hospital on Saturday, Indian defence sources said.



Both the woman, identified as Paramjit Kaur, and her baby are doing fine. The pregnant woman, who received gunshot injuries in her lower back, was airlifted by an army chopper even as the gunfight was on between the militants and Indian security forces inside the Sunjuwan army station.



She was admitted in a military hospital and given necessary medical aid after which she gave birth to the baby girl.



According to the latest official details issued by the Indian defence sources, three militants were killed and two Indian soldiers were injured in the fight.



AK-56 assault rifles, grenades and a large amount of ammunition have been recovered from the slain militants' possession. Combing operation is on to trace any more militants inside the army station.



A guerrilla war is going on between militants and the Indian troops stationed in the region since 1989.

