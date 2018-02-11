2018 Lunar New Year Fair held in Hong Kong

People select phalaenopsis orchids on the 2018 Lunar New Year Fair at Victoria Park in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 10, 2018. The seven-day fair which started Saturday draws a large number of people to visit. Photo:Xinhua

People visit the 2018 Lunar New Year Fair at Victoria Park in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 10, 2018. The seven-day fair which started Saturday draws a large number of people to visit.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Feb. 10, 2018 shows a seller presenting new year ornaments of the Year of the Dog on the 2018 Lunar New Year Fair at Victoria Park in south China's Hong Kong. The seven-day fair which started Saturday draws a large number of people to visit.Photo:Xinhua