China held back in figure skating team event at PyeongChang Olympics

Chinese figure skaters were held back in team event competition at the PyeongChang Olympics on Sunday with a disappointing sixth finish after all short programs, as only top five teams were qualified for free skating.



Wang Shiyue/Liu Xinyu and Li Xiangning both finished the seventh in ice dance short program and the women's short program respectively.



Canada, Olympic Athletes from Russia, the United States, Japan and Italy are qualified and will compete for the champion of the team event on Monday.



The Chinese pair, champion of 2017 Asia Winter Games, were satisfied with the performance for their first ever Olympics, but disappointed at the final score 56.98 points, lower than their season best 62.36.



"It's the best routine we have this season today. I feel particularly good today. The routine went on smooth and we gave our best," said Liu.



"So, we are a little disappointed with the result. Apparently, our technical score was downgraded," said Wang.



However, the pair remain sober with their room for improvement.



"Our opponents are better than us either in skating skills or in the interpretation of music. So, we know what we should do next," said Liu.



On the women's part, skating into the soothing soundtrack of Italian film Cinema Paradiso, 17-year-old Li presented a composed routine, featured with clean triple flip plus double toeloop and triple lutz jumps, to score 58.62 points.



The Chinese national champion is satisfied with her Olympic debut and eyes for more in Beijing four years later.



"When the music began, the world was just me and the rink. I'm so into every jump and spin. I hope I can do better in the following individual competition, learning from others and preparing for the Beijing Games," said Li.

