Air balloon fest takes off in the Philippines

Aviation enthusiasts and tourists alike came out to enjoy the aerial displays at the 22nd Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta in Clark, the Philippines on February 10. A total of 26 balloons in various shapes and sizes were seen at the event, such as a clown, Russian nesting doll, strawberry and a Queen’s Guard. (Photo: Chinanews.com)

