Fire rescue dogs make public debut during skills demonstration in South China’s Hainan

Rescue dogs from the Haikou fire department in South China’s Hainan Province stand with their trainers as they debut their skills at the Hainan Provincial Museum on February 10. (Photo: Chinanews.com)

A rescue dog jumps through a hoop alongside its trainer during the event at the Hainan Provincial Museum on February 10. (Photo: Chinanews.com)

A rescue dog jumps over an obstacle during the skills demonstration at the Hainan Provincial Museum on February 10. (Photo: Chinanews.com)

A rescue dog demonstrates its attack skills on a firefighter wearing a protective pad during the event at the Hainan Provincial Museum on February 10. (Photo: Chinanews.com)

A child gets a close-up introduction with one of the rescue dogs during the event at the Hainan Provincial Museum on February 10. (Photo: Chinanews.com)