Flower industry in southwest China's Yunnan

Photo taken on Feb. 10, 2018 shows roses at a flower market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. There are over 2,000 flower planting, processing, logistics and trading enterprises in Yunnan, with annual output value of 40 billion yuan (about 6.35 billion U.S. dollars). They have won over 70 percent market share in some 70 big and medium-sized cities in China and exported flower products to more than 40 countries and regions.Photo:Xinhua





A trader checks flower quality at Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 10, 2018. There are over 2,000 flower planting, processing, logistics and trading enterprises in Yunnan, with annual output value of 40 billion yuan (about 6.35 billion U.S. dollars). They have won over 70 percent market share in some 70 big and medium-sized cities in China and exported flower products to more than 40 countries and regions. Photo:Xinhua

A vendor arranges roses at a flower market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 10, 2018. There are over 2,000 flower planting, processing, logistics and trading enterprises in Yunnan, with annual output value of 40 billion yuan (about 6.35 billion U.S. dollars). They have won over 70 percent market share in some 70 big and medium-sized cities in China and exported flower products to more than 40 countries and regions.Photo:Xinhua