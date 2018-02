South Korean President Moon Jae-in, President of North Korean Supreme People’s Assembly Kim Yong-nam and Kim Yo-jong, younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, watch from the stands as the united Korean women’s ice hockey team makes their Olympic debut during their match against Switzerland at Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea on February 10, 2018. The Korean team lost 8-0. Photo: VCG