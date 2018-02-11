Happy birthday:



Things are not all they seem today. Look beneath the surface before passing judgement on any situation. Wait until you have gathered all the facts before you make your move. You will be given an opportunity to make a brand new friend today. Your lucky numbers: 2, 7, 8, 12, 16.



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Today will be an extremely rewarding day for you if you engage in artistic activities. You may be surprised to discover a talent you never knew you had. A romantic encounter will get your heart beating. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



A cool head will enable you to rise above the chaos of the day. The willingness to compromise is not a weakness, no matter what others may think. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You will have to pay close attention to everything around you if you want to get ahead at work today. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to affairs of the heart. This will be a good time to get out of the house. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Some major changes will impact your outlook on life. Although things are about to get tough, keep smiling and don't let things get you down. You are more than capable of navigating these troubled waters so long as you keep your head up. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Stay grounded and take some real action if you want to achieve your objectives. You will achieve nothing by relying solely on wishful thinking. Clearly define your objectives and make plans to achieve them. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Do not allow life to pass you by. Go out of your way today to participate in any activity that challenges you both physically and mentally. Staying active is sure to help you rediscover your passion for life. ✭✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Do not let negative feelings drag you down. Focus on the fun and positive things in your life, such as friendship and love. Getting together with energetic people will help you feel good about your future. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



If you find yourself overwhelmed by tasks today, don't waste time worrying. Discipline and courage will see you through the day's challenges. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



It will take some serious reflection to get yourself back on track. Patience will be the name of the game. Do not let uncertainty stop you from making necessary changes. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Do not hesitate to admit you can't handle something on your own. Help from those around you will see you through the difficulties you face today. A financial investment will need a lot of time to provide significant returns. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



An unexpected conversation will prove to be a source of inspiration. You will have to act fast, or else this creative flash will pass you by. You may have to deal with a number of challenges when it comes to your relationship. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Take care when it comes to financial investments. Make sure you only open your wallet after you have completed a comprehensive analysis. Exercise will provide you with a needed boost in energy. Go out and enjoy sweating under the sun. ✭✭✭



