Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/2/11 16:58:39

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 It's in the till

  5 "Without delay!"

  9 Inner circle

 14 On the calm side, to a helmsman

 15 Art ___ (architecture type)

 16 Month of showers

 17 Whiskey is now scarce because ...

 20 It induces labor

 21 Army volunteer

 22 Rainy day reserve

 25 Bowling pin on the far right

 26 Propelled, as down a lake

 28 Nest-building stinger

 32 Erne

 37 Oktoberfest dance

 38 The cosmetics queen can't spell "knock" because ...

 41 Large bay window

 42 School breaks

 43 Appreciative

 44 Trudge through semi-melted snow

 46 Doc's price

 47 Molasses or syrup yielder

 53 More than merely rude

 58 Get one's butt out of bed

 59 The stock market has no desire because ...

 62 Small, fancy needle cases

 63 Scarcely detectable amount

 64 Taj Mahal's city

 65 Written staff directives

 66 Strong craving, as for life

 67 Eliot or a mysterious loch

DOWN

  1 Louisiana cooking style

  2 Draw ___ in the sand (dare)

  3 Final Four round, informally

  4 Slave of the Middle Ages

  5 Commercials

  6 Game-match link

  7 Consistent, dull pain

  8 Grosse ___, Mich.

  9 Woodsy home

 10 Orangutans, gorillas and such

 11 "Shucks!" relative

 12 Frozen coating on trees and grass

 13 "Would you like anything ___?"

 18 Low integer

 19 Rosebud, for one

 23 Boot or dancer type

 24 Girls on the ranch

 27 Start for "rocket" or "active"

 28 Stir-fry pans

 29 Exclamation of sorrow or pity

 30 Scottish terrier type

 31 Throw, as a football

 32 Blighted air

 33 Countess' man

 34 The fat lady's song?

 35 Word with "green" or "googly"

 36 Free-for-___

 37 Attachment to "view" or "text"

 39 Gas company

40 Repeating sound

 44 Perceives

 45 Soup type

 46 Dentist's instruction

 48 Male royal in India

 49 Sound of pain

 50 Thing on a door

 51 Computer operators

 52 Arizona's natural flattops

 53 "The same as mentioned," in footnotes

 54 B flat, for one

 55 What Michael Phelps has done well

 56 Mixed bag or variety pack

 57 The old you?

 60 TGIF part

 61 Utilized a bench

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus