Puzzle
ACROSS
1 It's in the till
5 "Without delay!"
9 Inner circle
14 On the calm side, to a helmsman
15 Art ___ (architecture type)
16 Month of showers
17 Whiskey is now scarce because ...
20 It induces labor
21 Army volunteer
22 Rainy day reserve
25 Bowling pin on the far right
26 Propelled, as down a lake
28 Nest-building stinger
32 Erne
37 Oktoberfest dance
38 The cosmetics queen can't spell "knock" because ...
41 Large bay window
42 School breaks
43 Appreciative
44 Trudge through semi-melted snow
46 Doc's price
47 Molasses or syrup yielder
53 More than merely rude
58 Get one's butt out of bed
59 The stock market has no desire because ...
62 Small, fancy needle cases
63 Scarcely detectable amount
64 Taj Mahal's city
65 Written staff directives
66 Strong craving, as for life
67 Eliot or a mysterious loch
DOWN
1 Louisiana cooking style
2 Draw ___ in the sand (dare)
3 Final Four round, informally
4 Slave of the Middle Ages
5 Commercials
6 Game-match link
7 Consistent, dull pain
8 Grosse ___, Mich.
9 Woodsy home
10 Orangutans, gorillas and such
11 "Shucks!" relative
12 Frozen coating on trees and grass
13 "Would you like anything ___?"
18 Low integer
19 Rosebud, for one
23 Boot or dancer type
24 Girls on the ranch
27 Start for "rocket" or "active"
28 Stir-fry pans
29 Exclamation of sorrow or pity
30 Scottish terrier type
31 Throw, as a football
32 Blighted air
33 Countess' man
34 The fat lady's song?
35 Word with "green" or "googly"
36 Free-for-___
37 Attachment to "view" or "text"
39 Gas company
40 Repeating sound
44 Perceives
45 Soup type
46 Dentist's instruction
48 Male royal in India
49 Sound of pain
50 Thing on a door
51 Computer operators
52 Arizona's natural flattops
53 "The same as mentioned," in footnotes
54 B flat, for one
55 What Michael Phelps has done well
56 Mixed bag or variety pack
57 The old you?
60 TGIF part
61 Utilized a bench
Solution