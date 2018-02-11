Puzzle

ACROSS1 It's in the till5 "Without delay!"9 Inner circle14 On the calm side, to a helmsman15 Art ___ (architecture type)16 Month of showers17 Whiskey is now scarce because ...20 It induces labor21 Army volunteer22 Rainy day reserve25 Bowling pin on the far right26 Propelled, as down a lake28 Nest-building stinger32 Erne37 Oktoberfest dance38 The cosmetics queen can't spell "knock" because ...41 Large bay window42 School breaks43 Appreciative44 Trudge through semi-melted snow46 Doc's price47 Molasses or syrup yielder53 More than merely rude58 Get one's butt out of bed59 The stock market has no desire because ...62 Small, fancy needle cases63 Scarcely detectable amount64 Taj Mahal's city65 Written staff directives66 Strong craving, as for life67 Eliot or a mysterious lochDOWN1 Louisiana cooking style2 Draw ___ in the sand (dare)3 Final Four round, informally4 Slave of the Middle Ages5 Commercials6 Game-match link7 Consistent, dull pain8 Grosse ___, Mich.9 Woodsy home10 Orangutans, gorillas and such11 "Shucks!" relative12 Frozen coating on trees and grass13 "Would you like anything ___?"18 Low integer19 Rosebud, for one23 Boot or dancer type24 Girls on the ranch27 Start for "rocket" or "active"28 Stir-fry pans29 Exclamation of sorrow or pity30 Scottish terrier type31 Throw, as a football32 Blighted air33 Countess' man34 The fat lady's song?35 Word with "green" or "googly"36 Free-for-___37 Attachment to "view" or "text"39 Gas company40 Repeating sound44 Perceives45 Soup type46 Dentist's instruction48 Male royal in India49 Sound of pain50 Thing on a door51 Computer operators52 Arizona's natural flattops53 "The same as mentioned," in footnotes54 B flat, for one55 What Michael Phelps has done well56 Mixed bag or variety pack57 The old you?60 TGIF part61 Utilized a bench

Solution