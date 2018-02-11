Abused South Korea actress slams ‘hypocritical’ Berlin filmfest

A South Korean actress has accused the Berlin film festival organizers of hypocrisy for inviting a director who assaulted her to this year's event while promoting it as a forum to tackle abuse in the industry.



The actress, who has re­fused to be publicly identified, last year accused director Kim Ki-duk of beating her and forcing her into unscripted, unwanted sex and nude scenes while shoot­ing his 2013 film Moebius.



Kim, 57, is one of South Korea's top directors whose awards include Berlin's Silver Bear for Samaritan Girl in 2004 and the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival for Pieta in 2012.



His latest work Human, Space, Time and Human will have its world premiere in the Panorama Special section of this year's Berlinale.



"I find the decision to invite Kim deeply sad and extremely hypocritical," the actress told AFP, adding she had been left "devastated" by the experience.



"Kim admitted and was found guilty of physically assaulting me on the film set. Yet the Berlinale rolled out a red carpet to him while boasting about their support for the #Metoo movement," she said.



Berlinale chief Dieter Kosslick said last week that this year's festival would shine a light on sexual misconduct and serve as a "forum" to bring "concrete changes" to the treatment of women.



Some of the most high-profile cases revealed by the global #MeToo phenomenon have involved top entertainment figures, such as movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and actor-director Kevin Spacey.



Kosslick said Tuesday he had disqualified some productions because a director, screenwriter or star was facing credible sexual misconduct allegations.



The actress spoke out in December about abuse she suffered at Kim's hands on the set of the film, where she was replaced by another actress.



Seoul prosecutors dropped sexual abuse charges citing lack of evidence but fined Kim 5 million won ($4,600) under a procedure where cases can be handled without going to court.



Kim admitted slapping the actress for purposes of an "acting lesson" but denied other allegations.



Kosslick told AFP that the Berlinale was aware of the accusations against Kim, and that he had been convicted and fined, but that the sexual harassment allegations had been dismissed for lack of evidence.



It was seeking more information about an appeal in the case, he said.



"Obviously the Berlinale condemns and opposes any form of violence or sexual misconduct," he said.





