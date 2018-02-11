Iranians mark anniversary of Islamic revolution with anti-US, Israel sentiments

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians attended nationwide rallies on Sunday to celebrate the 39th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic revolution in 1979.



People in the Iranian cities swarmed to the streets, chanting anti-US, anti-Israeli slogans and carrying images of the late founder of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Seyed Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini, and his successor, incumbent leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



Earlier, Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani called for mass turnout in the rallies to condemn the US recent threats against the Islamic republic.



The 1979 revolution in Iran toppled the US-backed regime of Shah and brought the country under the leadership of Khomeini, an event seen as a turning point in Iran's history.

