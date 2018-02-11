Man attacks shoppers at a Beijing mall, 1 dead

Beijing police announced the arrest of a man suspected of attacking and injuring 13 people at a shopping mall in the capital.



A notice released by the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau on its Sina Weibo account on Sunday said the police seized the man on the spot, and sent the 13 injured [three men and 10 women] to a local hospital after a violent incident in the Beijing Joy City shopping mall in Xidan, Xicheng district on Sunday.



One of the female victims died in the hospital. The rest suffer from no life-threatening injuries, the police said.



The suspect has been identified as a 35-year-old man, surnamed Zhu, from Xihua county, Central China's Henan Province. Police said he has confessed and said he intended to vent his personal grievances by committing the violent acts.



Global Times

