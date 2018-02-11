Shanghai sees mass departure of travelers ahead of Chinese New Year

Less than one week before Chinese New Year, which falls on February 16 this year, railway stations and airports in Shanghai are witnessing their annual travel rush as many nonlocals prepare to leave the city to reunite with their families in their hometowns. The peak travel period is expected to take place during the first half of this week.

A young girl heading home with her mother on Wednesday Photo: Yang Hui/GT

According to Shanghai railway administration, the three major railway stations in Shanghai are expected to send off 13 million passengers, up 9.6 percent compared with 2017, according to eastday.com. Among them, over 60 percent are traveling within the Yangtze River Delta region. The peak period will occur between Monday and Wednesday, when a total of 480,000 people are expected to leave the city everyday.Bullet trains have become a major force for delivering passengers. Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station, which only uses bullet trains, will top the three stations for the most number of passengers, at 7.6 million, accounting for two-thirds of the total volume. Shanghai Railway Station will rank second with 3.6 million.Shanghai's two major airports are also ushering in peak passenger flow. Through Thursday, the highest passenger count at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport is expected to reach 130,000 per day. Shanghai Pudong International Airport expects an even larger passenger flow, with 110,000 departing passengers daily through Tuesday.In response, the city has actively recruited volunteers to help passengers during this busy time. Over 1,500 volunteers comprising primarily of university students will stand by at railway stations, airports, long-distance bus stations and the metro, up 15 percent from the number of volunteers in 2017.

Passengers waiting in the open area at night

Hands full of bags

The festive atmosphere of a waiting room

Taking a selfie with the big city before leaving

A passenger carrying heavy luggage

A man hoists luggage over his head

A man waiting for the train

Joyful smile of a traveller Photos: Yanghui/GT