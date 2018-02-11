Chinese ID cards now required for fireworks

Fire bureaus in Shanghai clarified that Chinese ID cards are necessary for anyone buying fireworks beyond the city's outer circular line regions as to ensure citizens' safety and security during the 2018 Chinese New Year, Wenhui Daily reported Sunday. There are nine fireworks retail outlets in the region, with each outlet allocated 300 boxes of fireworks. Chinese citizens who wish to make a purchase must register with their ID cards as well as their addresses.



However, it seems that people have less enthusiasm for setting off fireworks compared with 2017, as data showed that there were only 400 boxes sold on Saturday.



All fireworks vendors must sign a commitment letter promising their fireworks are legal. In addition, bureaus will dispatch police officers and fire extinguishers and install video cameras at the retail outlets.



Shanghai authorities have enforced a ban on fireworks within the outer circular region throughout the city during heavily polluted days since January 1, 2016.

