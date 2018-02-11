More than 100 express delivery accidents in 2017

Shanghai traffic police announced that 117 traffic accidents involving the express delivery and food delivery industries occurred in 2017, Laodong Daily reported Sunday.



In order to deliver their goods efficiently, many delivery boys break traffic rules, such as running red lights or driving against traffic or riding on sidewalks.



The published data indicated that nine such delivery drivers were killed in accidents and 134 injured.



The delivery brands with the most accidents in 2017 were ele.me (43), Meituan (29), STO Express (6) and YTO Express (5).

