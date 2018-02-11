China unveils sensitive industries for outbound investment

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China's top economic planner, on Sunday released a catalogue of the so-called "sensitive" industries for outbound investment for 2018. The catalogue will take effective from March 1.



In a bid to further guide and regulate overseas investment, restrictions will be imposed on some industries of Chinese companies' investment in the global markets, including real estate, hotel, cinema, entertainment and sports club, read a statement posed on the website of the NDRC.



To set up equity investment fund or investment platforms that do not base on real projects will also be limited in foreign markets, the NDRC statement said.



Transnational exploration and development of water resources is also placed an item in the catalogue, according to the NDRC.



The Chinese government has strengthened efforts to curb irrational outbound investment in recent years and effective outcome has been achieved in 2017. China's outbound direct investment in nonfinancial sectors reached $120.08 billion last year, down 29.4 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce in January.