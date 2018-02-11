Burglar scales building to break into 33rd story apartment

Police in Foshan, Guangdong Province said a man went to great lengths to break into a high-rise apartment.



Surveillance video caught the suspect climbing gas pipes to reach a 33rd floor balcony.



He stole cash and other items with a total value of 13,000 yuan ($2,063).



The building's design had a serious security loophole - a second stretch of pipe traveled through a large opening in every balcony, further enabling the burglar to climb the more than 100-meter distance.



When asked why he targeted such a high apartment, the man responded, "I think the higher people live, the richer they are," police said.



The Paper





