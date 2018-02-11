Twitter users mix up Olympic city

South Koreans angry at North Korea
's perceived "hijacking" of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics have sarcastically dubbed it the "Pyongyang Games," but it seems many really are struggling to differentiate between the two places.
Hundreds of Twitter users in recent days have referred to "Pyongyang2018," and while some were making a dig at the presence of North Korea at the Games, in many cases it appears to have been a mix-up.
The number of mentions of "Pyongyang2018" spiked during Friday's opening ceremony, when hosts South Korea and the North - two countries technically still at war - marched together behind the Korean unification flag.
The growing number of apparently unintentional references to Pyongyang irked at least one Twitter user in Washington, DC, who tweeted: "The number of people mistakenly using #Pyongyang2018 to tweet about #PyeongChang2018 is not that surprising but nevertheless upsetting."
AFP