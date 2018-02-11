1 killed, 12 injured in knife attack in Beijing shopping mall

One person was killed and twelve others injured in a knife attack at a shopping mall in downtown Beijing Sunday.



The attack happened around 1 p.m. at Joy City in the commercial area of Xidan, Xicheng District, police said.



An injured woman died at the hospital. None of the other injured -- three male and nine female -- were in critical condition.



Police have caught the suspect and identified him as a 35-year-old man surnamed Zhu.



The suspect has claimed responsibility for the attack and said he was motivated by personal grievances, according to the police.





