China's 12th NPC standing committee to convene session

The 33rd of the Standing Committee of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, is to convene from Feb. 23 to Feb 24.



An important task at the session is to prepare for the first 13th NPC session, to be held in March, according to a statement issued after a meeting of the chairman and vice-chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee on Sunday.



Zhang Dejiang, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.



Participants at the February session will deliberate a report on the work of the 12th NPC Standing Committee, another on electing deputies to the 13th NPC, and one on qualifications of new deputies.



Lawmakers will also deliberate the agenda of the first 13th NPC session, the presidium and secretary-general name list, and a name list of non-voting delegates.



During the February session, lawmakers will review an amendment to a 2015 decision on pledging allegiance to the Constitution and a report on the implementation of the Seed Law.



In July 2015, the NPC Standing Committee decided that officials at all levels in government, courts and procuratorates should take a public oath of allegiance to the Constitution when they assume office.



They will also review a report on the qualifications of some NPC deputies and a motion to adjust the military's election committee, in addition to appointments and dismissals, said the statement.

