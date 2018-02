More than 367,000 technical contracts were signed in China in 2017, up 14.7 percent from the previous year, the Ministry of Science and Technology said Sunday.The transaction volume of the contracts totaled 1.34 trillion yuan ($213 billion), with a year-on-year increase of 17.7 percent, the ministry said.Technical service contracts totaled 682.6 billion yuan in value, an increase of 16.7 percent from 2016.