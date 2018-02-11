PBC skips open market operations

The People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, suspended open market operations for the 13th consecutive working day on Sunday, citing sufficient liquidity in the banking system.



The move will offset the influence from factors such as the use of the Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) and fiscal expenditure to maintain stable liquidity in the banking system, said the PBC on its website.



Through the use of the CRA, nearly 2 trillion yuan ($316.3 billion) of liquidity has been pumped into the market since mid-January, according to the PBC.





