Trump sets sights on ‘chain migration’

When a recent Harvard-Harris poll asked registered voters last month if America's immigration system should prioritize education and skill set, or family background, roughly 80 percent preferred a merit-over-blood selection process for new arrivals.



US President Donald Trump is not a fan of "chain migration," a term used by US demographers in the 1960s to describe migrant families that followed one another to specific towns.



Since campaigning for office, wiping out chain migration has been at the top of Trump's to-do list. It has become synonymous with "family reunification," and a path used by immigrants who want a green card and US citizenship. Family-based immigration accounts for the greater percentage of growth among Asian minorities, according to the US Department of Homeland Security.



Attorney Wenhui Cai, a Chinese-American lawyer based in California, said Asian cultures place a huge emphasis on "family togetherness," a concept not as prevalent in the US society.



A highly skilled Chinese software engineer is less likely to move to the US if he knows his family would not be able to join him at some point, Cai said.



Chain migration is a primary source of America's Chinese population, along with its reputation, which have both ­risen in recent years.



Jianye Lu, a Chinese community leader in Southern California, believes that sacrificing cultural wealth to gain an economic edge is not a wise decision.



Tony Wu, mayor of West Covina, ­attributes America's continued technological advances to legal immigration.



As other advanced nations struggle with issues like an aging demographic, America has remained vibrant thanks in part to its ability to attract young international talent.



Wu also believes the problems within America's immigration system need to be fixed. For example, some immigrants have taken advantage of government benefits which lead to budget strains.



