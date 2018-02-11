An-148 passenger jet crashes after taking off from Moscow

A passenger plane with 71 on board crashed shortly after leaving Moscow, with no hope of survival of the crew and passengers, a source in emergency services told the Interfax news agency on Sunday.



The Antonov-148 of Saratov Airlines with 65 passengers and 6 crew members was en route from Domodedovo Airport in Moscow to Orsk of the Orenburg Region in western Russia.



"Tentatively, the plane has crashed near the village of Argunovo. The crew and passengers had no chance to survive," the source said.



Another Interfax report said fragments of two dead bodies have been found.



The Russian Transport Ministry told Interfax that several reasons of the crash are being considered, including weather conditions and human factors.



The Russian Investigative Committee has opened an investigation into the crash and Russian Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov has flown to the scene.

