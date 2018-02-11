Roger Federer chases history in Rotterdam

Roger Federer will target a return to the top of the rankings as the Rotterdam World Tennis tournament starts Monday, with the Swiss aiming to become the oldest No.1 player in ATP history.



The test begins at the Ahoy stadium when the 36-year-old, who claimed his 20th Grand Slam title a fortnight ago in Melbourne, returns to the Dutch port city for the first time since 2013.



Top seed Federer starts in the first round against a qualifier in an event he has won twice before, lifting the trophy in 2005 and 2012.



Should he reach the semi­finals, Federer would pass R­afael Nadal to take over the world's top ranking.



But his quarterfinal opponent could well be longtime friend Stan Wawrinka, seeded fifth as he comes back from 2017 knee surgery.



Federer lies just 155 points behind the injured Nadal in the standings, with a possible 180 points available for making the last four in Rotterdam.



The Swiss would surpass Andre Agassi, who held the top spot in 2003 aged 33 years and 131 days.



The evergreen Federer has repeatedly said he has no intention of stopping in the foreseeable future, but realizes that maintaining his longevity requires his trademark precise planning, of which the decision to compete in Rotterdam is the latest example.



Out to stop the Federer progress will be second seed Grigor Dimitrov, winner of the London year-end showpiece in November and an Australian Open quarterfinalist. "The more top players, the better it is," Dimitrov said of Federer's presence.



Dimitrov faces Japan's Yuichi Sugita in the first round, while rising German Alexander Zverev takes on Spanish veteran David Ferrer.



Belgium's David Goffin is seeded fourth ahead of Wawrinka. 2014 champion Tomas Berdych is sixth and Frenchman Lucas Pouille stands ­seventh.



Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the defending champion, injured a hamstring in Saturday's Montpellier semifinals and will be unable to take his place in the field, while Nick Kyrgios was forced out by an elbow problem.



