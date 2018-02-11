Bayern reserve goalkeeper Ulreich extends contract

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has signed a three-year contract extension, the Bundesliga leaders said Sunday, and has forced his way into contention for Germany with first-choice Manuel Neuer sidelined.



Ulreich was in goal on Saturday as Bayern stayed 18 points clear in the Bundesliga table after Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller netted first-half goals in a 2-1 home win against Schalke.



Ulreich, 29, who would have been out of contract in June, threatened to leave at the start of this season after making just six Bundesliga appearances in the last two campaigns, ­mainly watching Neuer from the bench.



However, when Bayern and Germany captain Neuer was sidelined by a fractured foot in September, Ulreich was catapulted into the first team and has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season.



With key home friendlies next month against Spain and Brazil, Ulreich's strong performances for Bayern have put the goalie on Joachim Loew's radar just four months before the World Cup kicks off in Russia.



No date has been given for Neuer's return so Bayern are more than happy to retain Ulreich's services.



"The past three years have shown that we can always rely on Sven Ulreich," said Bayern's Director of Sport Hasan Salihamidzic.



